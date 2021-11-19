Andre Ejembi, also known as Andre Posh, is a renowned fashion designer, advanced Luxury Manager, serial entrepreneur and Couturier, based in the entertainment capital of Africa, Lagos.

A first class graduate of business management from the prestigious Ahmadu Bellow University Zaria, Andre is a designer like none you are used to.

His love for fabrics and style from a tender age made him lay aside his primary course of study after graduation to pursue a career in fashion and entertainment.

After university, Andre Posh went on to acquire a Master degree in advanced pattern drafting and Luxury management from the MKS Milano fashion School Millan Italy. Subsequently, he did his internship In Napoli Italy then returned to Nigeria to start his own Clothing Label, ANDRE POSH LUXURY.

“I specialize in quality clothing specially tailored for men of class, ” he gushed recently.

Aside making some of the very best of suits and smart casuals (trads) you can find on the west coast of this continent, Andre Posh, a bag of brains is also a certified artistic talent manager, song writer and entertainment executive who has a lot to contribute to this country in his fields of speciality.