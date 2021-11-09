By Vincent Ujumadu

The former national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the party’s agent for the governorship poll, Senator Victor Umeh was turned back at the Ihiala local government Secretariat by the security operatives.

Umeh, who arrived the secretariat around 10:30am in company of some party members was turned back by a senior military officer.

Umeh had explained that he was at the secretariat to monitor the distribution of materials to ensure that things went well.

The military officer told the former lawmaker that he had no business being at the secretariat because he was only the state agent at the collation centre.

