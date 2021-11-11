Professor Charles Soludo

Sen Annie Okonkwo has congratulated Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Okonkwo who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the will of the people of Anambra State prevailed in the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The senator who represented Anambra Central in the Senate, praised the people of Anambra State for coming out to excercise their franchise despite the security situation in the South East especially Anambra State.

Okonkwo, however, urged the Anambra Governor-elect to extend his hand of fellowship to all the governorship candidates that participated in the just concluded election to build a better Anambra.

According to him, the current challenges in Anambra State cannot be tacked by one person. I am appealing to Soludo to rally other stakeholders to tackle the problems confronting the state and the South-East in general.

Sen Okonkwo also commended the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring free, fair and peaceful election.