By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on November 6, 2021 governorship election, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for his victory at the poll.

Secondus who stated this in a release signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Wednesday noted that with Soludo’s victory, “the people have spoken and democracy is put in action.”

Secondus also added that though, he had desired his party the PDP to come out victorious, but as a true democrat “we will always respect the will of the people where and when it’s allowed to prevail.”

He further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies and other critical players for helping to deepen democracy by their positive actions and hoped that the same feat would be repeated in the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as the 2023 general elections.

He lauded the PDP candidate in the election, Valentine Ozigbo and the entire PDP family in the state for their effort during the election.

