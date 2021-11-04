Southern and Middle Belt Alliance, SAMBA, has thrown its weight behind the manifesto of Prof Charles Soludo, candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA, and Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

This was made known in a statement by Felix Oti,Prince Rwang Pam Jnr., Obi Osuji, Emeka Uba-Anene and Captain Casmir Nwafor (retd).

The statement reads:”As Anambra citizens approach the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, 6th November 2021, Nigerians have set their gaze on the state to produce a governor that can take governance to new heights.



“From former Governor Peter Obi till date, the state’s development has been on a steady rise, though many are of the opinion that the current administration under Governor Willie Obiano has failed to deliver for the people of Anambra; economic indices however indicate that Anambra State compared to other states is better governed.

“Today, Anambra people are faced with the historic challenge of electing a governor that will further raise the bar with regards to infrastructure and economic development. Eighteen candidates from different political parties are in the race to Agu-Awka, and each of them is eminently qualified to become the next governor. However, some candidates are better qualified and better equipped to face the rigors and challenges of the office of a Governor

As a group that promotes good governance and increased citizen participation in the political process, SaMBA is obliged to advise ‘ndi Anambra’ on electing the next governor. Anambra state is a critical part of the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance and has been described as the heart of Igboland.

“Following interviews and engagements, media reports and manifestos of the candidates seeking election, SaMBA has beamed its searchlight on the four most popular candidates in terms of capacity and reach: Senator Andy Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young People’s Party (YPP), and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have examined such factors as character and personality, accountability and transparency, genuine love for country and strong vision for the state, ability to manage crisis and political experience, business and educational background, overall leadership experience and their Manifestos for the next four years – inter alia – as critical traits that should define a modern governor.

“Having done due diligence on the aforementioned and based on the track records of the 18 candidates, it is our considered opinion that the portfolios of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP are best suited to govern Anambra state at this critical moment.

“Consequently, the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) hereby endorses the duo of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo as best suited for Agu-Awka Government House in the governorship election for November 6th.

We call on the Anambra electorate to positively consider either of these two worthy sons of the state who have distinguished themselves and have shown obvious preparedness to take the state to greater heights.”