By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has warned the people of the state not to sell their destiny or mortgage their conscience for electoral porridge.

IPAC, which is the umbrella of the 18 registered political parties in the country has also advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the results of the election were transmitted electronically to reduce the incidences of rigging and hijack of ballot boxes.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the national chairman of IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, flanked by other chairmen of different registered political parties warned the people of Anambra state not to boycott the elections in order not to create the room for the President to impose someone on the state to avoid a constitutional crisis.

IPAC urged the electorate to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice and also protect their votes to ensure that the votes count.

The IPAC Chairman, who doubles as the National Chairman of African Action Congress, AAC, in the text he read at the briefing said, “You are all aware that the Anambra State Governorship Election comes up on Saturday 6th November 2021. 18 political parties are participating in this crucial election that will redefine governance in Anambra State and deepen constitutional rule in Nigeria, more so, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it will adopt electronic transmission of results during the exercise.

“IPAC is the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties has been in the vanguard for the use of electronic voting and transmission of results which will guarantee free, fair, credible, transparent, peaceful and generally acceptable elections.

“Council commends the Senate for listening to the Nigerian people who strongly opposed its rejection of electronic transmission of results, reversed itself, passed the bill in support of it and directed INEC to use it in future elections while awaiting Mr. President’s assent.

“This is in tandem with the aspiration of all lovers of democratic governance in Nigeria. The need for transparency and credibility of our electoral process cannot be overemphasized as we jointly consolidate our emerging democracy.

“Election is the beauty of democracy. The peaceful transfer of power after a free, fair, and credible election is the hallmark of representative governance. The ballot is sacrosanct. The mandate of the people freely given in an election must be respected for sustainable democracy in the country.

“Accordingly, IPAC calls on all stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure the success of 6th November 2021, a gubernatorial poll in Anambra State. We should all set aside individual differences and partisan politics, and work towards the success of this crucial election that will take the good people of Anambra State to the next level.

“Council urges all aggrieved people to sheath their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the State in particular and the nation in general. It is better to jaw-jaw than to war-war. Dialogue is vital in resolving individual and group differences and charting the way forward.

“Council calls on the youth to eschew violence in all its ramifications and shun political buccaneers masquerading as democrats whose stock in trade is to use them for electoral thuggery, ballot snatching, and rigging to thwart the people’s mandate. It is time to jettison do-or-die politics, imbibe issue-based politics and embrace the people’s choice for governor. We must respect the sanctity of the ballot box as the symbol of democracy.

“It is obvious that democracy can only flourish in a peaceful environment. It is our only hope of building a strong, united, stable, prosperous, equitable, and just society.

“A threat to the democratic process is a threat to our nationhood. It is unacceptable and must be resisted by all patriots.

“IPAC calls on all stakeholders to rise to the occasion, defend our frail democracy and its institutions, and ensure that this Saturday’s governorship election is successful and meets international standards.”

Continuing, Dr. Nzenwa said, “Council urges eligible voters to turn out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates and ensure their votes count in the overall result. The era of vote-buying and selling is over. The electorate should not sell their destiny for a mess of electoral porridge. They should vote according to their conscience as power belongs to the people.

“INEC should provide a level playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure electoral materials are provided, and voting starts as scheduled in all polling units in the State. The neutrality of INEC in this election will determine the surviv of democracy in Nigeria. All eyes are on the commission and its officials as they discharge this onerous civic responsibility.

“Security agents should also discharge their duties professionally and ensure adequate pro, protection of lives and property during the exercise. Security agents should equally release dedicated phone numbers for the people to call if there is any breach of the peace in their polling units.

“Let us go into this election as patriotic Nigerians, discharge our patriotic duties peacefully, consolidate our democracy and reap its dividends. We are all in it together. Together, we will make Nigeria great again and bequeathed at a decent democratic nation to future generations.”