By Henry Ojelu

A governorship aspirant in Anambra State under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Paul Orajiaka has congratulated Prof Charles Soludo for winning the just-concluded November 6 governorship election.

Orajiaka who was one of the top contenders for the APC ticket in a statement posted on his social media handles urged Anambra people irrespective of Party affiliation or religious denomination to see the new dawn as an opportunity to pursue a shared purpose towards building a better Anambra State.

He stated that despite all the uncertainties and fears that surrounded the election, Anambra people pulled a remarkable exercise that defines who they truly are, ‘Light of the nation’.

The statement reads: “Fellow Ndi Anambra, just as our state slogan says ‘light of the nation’ we have demonstrated unity, peace and oneness in how we all prosecuted the November 6, 2021 Governorship election.

“Despite all the uncertainties and fears surrounding the election, we pulled a remarkable exercise that defines who we truly are, the ‘Light of the nation’.

“Four months ago, I ended my campaign to be the flag bearer of APC governorship candidate for this same election under sad circumstances that showed lack of internal democracy as one of the major banes of our democracy; leaving our teeming supporters and admirers disappointed and disillusioned at an abrupt end towards that common goal to build for THE GREATER GOOD of Anambra.

“Now that the elections are over and a winner emerged, I ask all people of Anambra irrespective of Party affiliation or religious denomination to see this new dawn as an opportunity for us to pursue a collective shared purpose towards building a better Anambra for us and the generations to come.

“This election, if not anything else has defined us as true sons and daughters of a great state Anambra.

“To my family, supporters and political associates, I say thank you for walking this political path with me and like I always say and I reiterate again;

“Our political sojourn is a path we have wholeheartedly chosen to chart and God willing, we will stay on that path, for our aim is pure and our goal genuine towards building a better society for us and the generation after us”.