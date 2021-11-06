Voting at At Onuah sqaure, Abagana polling unit 005 and 006

By Dennis Agbo

Voting has commenced in some polling Units in Awaka south local government area of Anambra state.

Though voting was yet to commence in Awka township by 9 am, accreditation and voting commenced at ward one, Umuka town hall polling unit, Nibo at about 9:25am.

A polling agent for Accord Party, Mr.Uche Uka said: “Everywhere is okay, things are moving well, people are coming out gradually.”

Security agents, both police and army are in most in every half a kilometer of the roads between Nose and Abagana.

At Onuah sqaure, Abagana polling unit 005 and 006, voting has equally commenced.

A voter, Mr. Aloy Okeke said he was waiting for his turn to vote because a lot of people were on the queue. “They started at about past 9am but the turn

out isn’t fantastic yet, but we expect more people to come. For now everything is in order and we pray all will be fine at the end of the day,” Okeke said.