The Saturday governorship election in Anambra started generally peacefully with an impressive turnout of voters in most of areas in Awka South, Njikoka and Idemili North Local Government Areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turnout was impressive in the polling units in Nibo in Awka South, Enugwukwu and Abagana in Njikoka as well as Ogidi in Idmili North Local Government Areas.

NAN reports that there was adequate security in polling units, streets and roads in the areas.

Voting commenced in Umuaka Town Hall Ward 001 and Ward 005 both in Nibo about 9a.m as voters were being accredited with the card reader working effectively.

The exercise took off peacefully in Ogidi at 9 a.m. too.

At Onua Square, Abagana, Emmanuel Akaogu told NAN that there was an initial hiccup because the card reader was not identifying his fingerprint, adding that he later voted.

He said that the security arrangement was “superb” and praised INEC and security operatives for the arrangement.

Mr Obi Ilochi, who voted at Ogidi Town Hall Ward 005, said he was happy that government was able to provide a conducive environment for people to participate in the election.

“We are happy that the whole place is peaceful because it will be bad for Anambra to be the first state to record constitutional crisis as a result of not having election in our area”, he said.

It would be recalled that Police had said that it made water-tight security arrangements across the state for the poll.

