By Dennis Agbo

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige is yet to cast his vote as at about 3pm due to Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, failure.

The minister has been waiting for hours, at Nkwo-Ide Alor polling unit in Idemili South Local Government Area, due the failure of the machine.

Ngige has not been able to cast his vote at the Polling Unit 010, Nkwo-Ide, Alor Ward One, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He expressed his desire to vote but regretted that the system failed. He put the failure rate of accreditation machines in his area at over 30 percent.

Leaving the Polling Centre to his house, Ngige asked that INEC should extend the voting period to about 5pm to make up for the machine failure.

The minister also advised INEC to always test run their equipment at least a week before election to ensure they are functional. Several voters at the Polling units there could not be accredited to vote.

