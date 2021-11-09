Anambra Election: Live Updates From Ihiala

==========================================================

1:15: INEC official, Johnson Alalibo at Ihiala LGA hqtrs:

Security issues are part of what caused delay. All poling units now have their materials.

The Commission (INEC) will take a decision on extension of voting time today, if there is any need.

===========================================================

12p.m.: At Abbot Girls Secondary School, Ihiala, Ward 3, INEC officials have arrived.

Three polling points.

There are 866 registered voters in their records.

INEC officials said logistics delayed their arrival.

==========================================================

From Chimaobi Nwaiwu:

INEC officials setting up at St Augustine College, Mbosi, Ihiala LGA.

==========================================================

INEC officials, Security men spotted in Ihiala LGA at 11.44 am

.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

At exactly 11.44 am INEC officials and security men arrived at St Augustine College, Mbosi, Ihiala LGA, where the community agreed that all the Polling Units in the Community will assemble, where all the voters will cast their vote, following the security situation in Ihiala.

INEC officials have however commenced the arrangement of their materials.

==========================================================

Ihiala: Confusion, panic over late arrival of INEC staff, election material

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Confusion envelopes Ihiala Local Government, as INEC yet to distribute election materials as at 10.58.

Reports have it that all the vehicles for distribution of voting materials are still parked at Ijial Local Government Headquarters, with heavily armed security men, Army, Police, Civil Defence and DSS officials keeping guards.

Heavy-Duty vehicles were spotted blocking all entry and exit roads.

No one, including INEC officials and voters, was seen at Polling Units visited, further raising doubt if the election will actually hold.

