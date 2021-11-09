.

By Idowu Bankole

The Independent National electoral commission, INEC, has announced that the collation of results of the Anambra State Governorship Election will resume at : 9.00 pm tonight.

The final collation of result is expected to take place at the State Collation Centre, INEC State office, along House of Assembly Road, Awka, in Anambra state.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria police has denied reports of any killing by soldiers in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra Sstate where the supplementary election ended ealier.

Vanguard had reported how unknown gunmen, with alleged mission to disrupt the supplementary poll, engaged security agents at the entry point of Ihiala local government for about 3hours before being successfully repelled by the Nigerian security forces.

