I don’t have that report, CP says

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Nwachukwu Orji has decried the distruption of process in the governorship election in some local government areas of the state where he claimed election materials were “snatched and destroyed by community members” for undisclosed reason.

Mr. Orji divulged the information during a brief with Channels TV on Saturday.

According to him, “Part of the report we got regarding our deployment in different polling units — we were not able to finish deployment in some polling units because of several reasons. One of the reasons is, we were prevented by community members in some local government areas from deploying.

“So, we have some resistance in these places. While election materials were snatched and destroyed in some other places. Example is Oba 1 & 2 wards, RAs, Idemili South LGA where materials up to 57 polling units were snatched.”

On what to do as regards these affected places where materials were snatched, the REC said; “The decision will be taken after this, but the process have to be completed and a thorough assessment of what has happened will take place.”

He, however, commended the security operatives on the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

CP reaction

Reacting, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng denied any security hitches during the conduct of the election, saying he doesn’t have any report to that effect.

“I can categorically state that, I don’t have that report (snatching of election materials). What I have is, security operatives were everywhere and the election went on smoothly. No report of any security incident anywhere,” he said.

The voting in the governorship election in the state may extend to Sunday in some polling units where electorates could not vote as a result of technical difficulties among other logistic reasons.

Vanguard News Nigeria