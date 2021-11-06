The Police Command in Anambra has dismissed the piece of information in the media that personnel on election duty were protesting non-payment of allowances.

There were reports trending on social media that alleged that some police personnel were chanting solidarity songs demanding their duty allowance for election coverage.

The Police authority, however, dismissed the claim as unfounded.

Mr Aderemi Adeoye, DCP in charge of Operations in Anambra, said that every Police personnel mobilised for election duty had been deployed and reported at their various posts.

Adeoye said the allowances were paid via the IPPIS platform and electronically through the banks.

He said some officers including the senior ones had not received their pay but assured that every personnel on duty would get their pay as the delay was from the banks.

“The alleged video of police officers protesting for nonpayment is not true as has been portrayed in the clip.

“The morale in the force is high, all personnel deployed for this assignment have reported at their duty post.

“The Police remains focused and committed in protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra state,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria