By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State following the irregularities discovered in the council area.

INEC rescheduled the election to hold on Saturday November 13, 2021, warning trouble maker to steer clear of all the venues here the election will hold in Ihiala Council area.

Vanguard visited some of the venues of the election, including Okohia Primary School Ihiala but met INEC officials who were to conduct the election, packing their materials to leave the scene.

However effort to speak with INEC officials met at Okohia Primary School Ihiala proved abortive as they claimed that they are incompetent to speak on the matter but noted that the election was postponed till next Saturday.

However when contacted, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba, said that a notable politician in the area and his group planned to rig the election after perfecting similar plan in other areas of Ihiala, but some of them were arrested by security agents and following the confusion, INEC postponed the election.

Adinuba, however boasted that no matter what the politicians who wanted to rig the election in Ihiala Local Government Area, come up with that All Progressive Grand Alliance will carry the day on Saturday because they are on the ground more than other political parties.