Nigerian-Jamaican born and Texas-Houston based artist, Heph B has dropped his much anticipated studio album; AMARII.

Adewale Odunade popularly referred to as the LinkUpbwoy, is renown for his unique eclectic sound which infuses the Nigerian afrobeat with the Jamaican dancehall sound to create what he termed “Afro dancehall”. The versatile artist outdid himself on his new body of work which is bound to establish him as one of the top cats of the new generation of Afrobeat music plying their trade in the global music centre, USA.

Raised in New Jersey, Heph B has distinguished his craft in the competitive Houston-Texas music scene by placing afrobeat at per with the local sound, and his new album, AMARII, has everything to top the charts as it is already doing massive numbers on global digital streaming platforms.

On why he choice the album title, Heph B enthused that “this album is a legacy project and it is dedicated to my son, Amarii. this is from my heart and soul and I want everybody to share this beautiful work with me”

The nineteen track album is indeed a masterpiece and listening through it, you would realise why it pulled over thirty three thousand streams in just three days on Spotify alone. Heph B indeed made something special in AMARII album.