Leading indigenous real estate firm, Alpha Mead Development Company (AMDC)is pleased to announce the appointment of Wale Odufalu as its new Managing Director. The appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company and will see Odufalu lead the ambitious growth plans of the company on the continent.

Odufalu brings over 23 years’ experience as a strategist and well-grounded business administrator to this key role. Most recently, she was the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services of the parent company, Alpha Mead Group, and was integral to the strategy development process for all the subsidiaries of the company including AMDC. Odufalu will be replacing Damola Akindolire who has moved on from the company.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead, Engr. Femi Akintunde remarked: “Wale’s skill set and existing knowledge of the strategic direction the business is heading makes her the ideal candidate for the job, and we are all excited about what is to come. She has the full support of the board and we wish her success in her new role.”

In addition to her practical experience in the building sector, Odufalu was the pioneer Chair of theInstitute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM)Nigeria region. She also holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; isa Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (FCIS) and a Certified member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM)

Commenting on her appointment, Odufalu noted:”It is an honour to lead this ever-growing company and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders as AMDCpositionsto push the frontiers in providinginnovative, environmentally friendly and accessible real estate solutions for our customers in keeping with our brand promise “…We Care”.

AMDC is the first developer in Nigeria to have its residential estate, Lekki Pearl, certified to the Internation Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Advanced standards as a mark of its green development.