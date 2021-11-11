By Chris Onuoha

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria has concluded plans to train over 5,700 youth who have registered to participate in the skills training program in this month of November.

In a press release made available to Vanguard Media, and signed by the Corporate Communications Office, Nestle Nigeria, it stated that about 5,000 of the whole lot will be selected to take part in the online training covering soft and digital skills, starting off on November 15, 2021.

This, according to the organisers is to prepare the lucky participants for the world of work. The training will also afford them the opportunity to meet Industry Leaders from member companies, and the best performers in the program will benefit from internship and mentoring opportunities in the six companies who form part of the Alliance.

The Alliance for Youth Nigeria launched in August 2021, is a business-driven movement of like-minded organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the country get the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work, today and tomorrow. The group comprises, Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria and U-Connect HR Limited.

They group have positioned themselves to invest in joint and individual projects

to give young Nigerians meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training, and mentoring opportunities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all by 2030.

According to the statement, the skills training program is the first of various initiatives planned to attain the Alliance for Youth Nigeria’s target of reaching more than 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills to enable them secure gainful employment or set up businesses of their own within the next 3 years.

Participants at this program is expected to be upskilled in personal effectiveness and time management, effective communication, business etiquette, employability skills, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, idea generation, problem solving and creativity among others.

With the kick-off of this first initiative, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria has taken the first step on the journey towards providing 250,000 young Nigerians with the right opportunities and skills to

attain their highest potential as productive and contributive members of society.

The Alliance believes that accelerating and increasing investments in youth as well as creating direct opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will go a long way towards tackling the

current social and economic challenges posed by high youth unemployment in the country.

Together, members of the Alliance pledge to continue to drive concrete actions to provide solutions for measurable change in the future of the Nigerian Youth.