By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Nigerian Police Force, on Friday, arraigned one of the persons accused of conniving with the estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, to falsify court documents.

The Defendant, Azubuike Osakwe, was docked before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Karu.

Police, in the First Information Report, FIR, it filed before the court, alleged that Osakwe who is the 4th Defendant, and others including Ms Chikwendu, not only forged court documents but equally defamed the character of the erstwhile Minister, Fani-Kayode.

It alleged that the Defendants had on March 10, forged documents wherein they claimed that Fani-Kayode physically assaulted and sexually harassed some of his domestic staff, thereby embarrassing his reputation.

Others earlier arraigned over the matter include Emmanuel Anaka, Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Chikwendu, and her sister, Prisca Chikwendu.

Meanwhile, all the Defendants denied the allegation.

Police prosecutor, John Iyagbemi had informed the court that three other persons involved in the alleged forgery, were at large.

While granting bail to Osakwe on Friday, the Magistrate, Elizabeth Woni, order the Police to produce the remaining three Defendants, stressing that the court “would not condone this piecemeal arraignment.”

The court thereafter granted bail to Osakwe in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.

The court further ordered that the surety must be resident in the FCT with a fixed address.

It ordered that the surety must produce proof of FCT residence with utility bills whether as a tenant or landlord.

The court directed the surety to attach a recent passport on the bail bond, even as it adjourned the matter to January 21, 2022, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria