Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala and some other stakeholders in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted the October 30 harmonised list of the Oyo State Executive Committee for the party.

They adopted the harmonised list on Friday during a meeting held at Alao-Akala’s residence.

The 11-man committee directed by the APC national secretariat to ratify the harmonised state executive list on Friday held two parallel meetings.

Alao-Akala, some zonal leaders and members of Oyo APC Elders’ Advisory Council attended the meeting held at the former governor’s residence in Ibadan.

Others who attended the meeting are Chief Samuel Ogbuku, the Chairman, Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel, and Lawan Gambo, the Chairman, APC State Congress Committee.

The leaders at the meeting resolved that the October 30 state congress of the party followed the zoning template approved on October 11 by the leaders of the party.

They agreed that all tendencies were carried along in the composition of the new state executive members of the party according to the adopted zoning template.

The leaders endorsed the harmonised list submitted to the National Secretariat of the party by Gambo and Hon. Bello Abdullah, the congress chairman and secretary respectively.

Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, the Minority Leader of Oyo State House of Assembly moved the motion for the adoption of the Oct. 30 list of State Executive Committee members and seconded by Pa Samuel Adekola, a leader from Oke-Ogun Zone, .

Ogbuku said that he came to authenticate the reconciled list of new state executives of the party as directed by the APC national secretariat.

“Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel has no power to change the list of new state executives of the party who emerged through the State Congress of October 30 at Liberty Stadium Ibadan.

“My committee has noted all the complaints by some party members and will submit the report to the national secretariat of the party,” he said.

Among those who attended the meeting are Chief Iyiola Oladokun, a former Deputy Governor, Pa Elegbede Sunday and members of Oyo APC Elders’ Advisory Council.

Chief Akin Oke, the State Caretaker Chairman, Chief Moses Adeyemo, former Deputy Governor and seven zonal leaders attended a parallel meeting held at the party secretariat. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria