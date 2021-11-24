.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Kingmakers in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government on Wednesday disclosed that the emergence of Akinrun-elect, Prince Yunusa Akadiri is a mere endorsement of the revelation of the oracle, (Ifa), saying many of Kingmakers consulted oracle before voting.

Addressing a press conference in Ikirun, High Chief Rasheed Diekola, the Odofin, flanked by other palace chiefs, disclosed that they were neither induced nor forced to take a vote for a candidate of their choice.

He said due process was followed as the state government officials informed the local government, which in turn told the Obaara ruling house to present a candidate and 21 princes were presented out of whom, Akadiri was elected by six out of seven Kingmakers at the local government secretariat on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The deputy head of kingmakers adds, “The Kingmakers followed due process in electing the new monarch for the community.

Seven kingmakers in the community voted and one of us observed the process based on the demand of all the contenders.

“There was no fight among the kingmakers. It will be unfair if we alleged that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola influenced it. We all consulted Ifa oracle, Muslim and Christian religious leaders individually before we voted and based on that we voted independently, six of us voted Yunusa Akadiri while one voted another candidate. We voted inside the Local Government Secretariat, not private residents or forest as alleged.

“Before the election, The Council Chairman inquired from them if they will present a consensus candidate to the kingmakers and they all disagreed. The election was conducted right there in the presence of Christian and Islamic clerics”.

However, in a swift reaction, some Ikirun Youths led by one Oluwafemi Olawale from Obaara ruling house, said the majority of the people are not in tandem with the kingmakers’ choice, adding that the town is too blessed to be ruled by an unlettered monarch and requested that installation of the Akinrun-elect should not go ahead since the matter is before a court.

“We feel that the purported selection process of the new Akirun which according to the Eesa of Ikirun, Chief Lawal Adetoyese Kareem, is faulty. This is so because Eesa who doubles as the Head of the Kingmakers was unable to reach his colleagues 72 hours prior to the purported selection.

“As Concerned Ikirun Youths, we believe the act is undemocratic and negates the due procedures of selecting who fills the vacant stool. That since the matter is currently at the Court, the government should not go ahead with the planned installation of the ‘said’ Akirun-elect but wait for the position of the judiciary on the matter”, he said.