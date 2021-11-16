The Federal Lawmaker, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi has bagged another degree.

Hon Akin Alabi bagged Bachelors of Science in International Relations from Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

With the university registration number, LCU/ PT/19/0265, Hon. Alabi joined eight others to bag a Second class (Upper Division) degree from the university.

The latest degree adds to his Masters of Science (Msc) degree in Marketing from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Also, Hon. Alabi holds a certificate in Intellectual Property Strategy from Harvard University, Boston, United States.

An entrepreneur, author and philanthropist, Hon Alabi knows that it requires good academic training to make laws necessary to lead the people out of poverty and empower the people.

This is also evident in the best selling business and marketing books, Small Business Big Money and How To Sell To Nigerians which he authored.

Similarly, in order to ensure that he brings his wealth of knowledge to liberate his people, Hon Alabi emerged the All Progressive Congress House of Representatives Candidate for the Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency in Oyo State for the 2019 general elections.

Ever since, he has undertaken several empowernment programmes for his constituency.