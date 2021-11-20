The Nigeria`s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, will on Monday convene the General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.

This is contained in statement by Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant on Media to the first Lady on Saturday in Abuja,

According to Abdullahi, Mrs Buhari is expected during the event to perform the foundation laying ceremony of the Permanent Secretariat of the Mission to be attended by the visiting African first ladies.

He said the first lady after holding a meeting with the executive members of the Mission will also declare open the General Assembly of the Mission, which will be attended by all delegates.

He also said that the event would featured a fund raising dinner to be attended by the first ladies, Captains of Industry, as well as development partners to raise funds for the development of the Mission.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that the AFLPM was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State and Government to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organisations, and national governments in fostering peace and reduce conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

NAN also reports that, the event is expected to be attended by the first ladies of Ghana, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Cote D`voire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sao Tome and Pricipe, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Namibia (NAN)

