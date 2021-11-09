By Sola Ogundipe

Airtel Africa and UNICEF have announced a five-year pan-African multi-million dollar partnership to scale-up digital learning for school children in Nigeria and 12 other countries in Africa.

The Airtel Africa and UNICEF pan-African partnership is to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across the continent.

Under the pilot scheme of the new initiative, Airtel Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria as longstanding partners, plan to help connect over 10,000 school children in Lagos and Kano to the internet, to enable children to learn digitally.

In a statement, UNICEF explained that by providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, the partnership will help to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.

According to UNICEF, Airtel Africa’s financial and in-kind contribution for the partnership is $57 million over five years to 2027, noting that the programme will call on technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet, and enable free access to online educational content for learners.

Vanguard News Nigeria