Seeks improved cooperation with Royal Air Force

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to align with the initiative for Global Air Forces to collaborate on climate change.

He stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Royal Air Force (RAF) Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston at his Office in London.

According to Air Marshal Amao, the need for the NAF to device means of conserving energy and take pre-emptive measures and steps towards safeguarding military hardware and equipment against the effect of climate change is imperative.

As a way forward, the CAS stated that the NAF will soon commence the implementation of projects to power NAF Bases nationwide while also undertaking Research and Development on synthetic fuels and electric support equipment.

He also stated that through the integration of synthetic and simulation devices, the NAF would work towards the acquisition of new NAF Air Training systems.

Air Marshal Amao used the opportunity of the visit to seek for partnership with the RAF in the areas of curriculum development as well as the establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

He also solicited for additional capacity building opportunities in aviation medicine, combat search and rescue as well as rescue and regiment training for NAF personnel.

Other areas of support and collaboration highlighted by the CAS included aircrew and technical training and support, and provision of training slots in the RAF Centre for Air and Space Power Studies and Air and Space Power Warfare Centre.

In his response, Air Chief Marshal Wigston congratulated Air Marshal Amao on his appointment and commended him for the renewed synergy and vigour exhibited by the NAF in its counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.

According to Air Marshal Wigston, over the years, it has become clear that the NAF is critical towards countering the security challenges in Nigeria.

On the request for partnership with the RAF in curriculum development and establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies, Air Marshal Wigston obliged and stated that the NAF could send its personnel to the RAF to acquire knowledge on curriculum development and in the establishment of the Centre.

Earlier, Air Marshal Amao had extolled the long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship between the NAF and RAF and between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He had also expressed appreciation to Air Chief Marshal Sir Wigston for the support in the training of NAF regiment personnel in Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment through the British Military Advisor Team.

The CAS also thanked the RAF for the support towards training of Air-Ground Integration support as well as the establishment of an Air-Ground Integration Centre.

According to the CAS, ‘This assistance will undoubtedly enhance jointness in operations thereby maximizing effects in various theatres, in line with the current posturing of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.’

The CAS further noted that airpower projected through a range of air capabilities has proven indispensable in engaging the myriad of threats in the Country.

The CAS is in London as the keynote speaker and attendee at the 21st International Fighter Conference.

The Conference is a veritable platform for military combat aircraft pilots to share ideas and experiences towards achieving higher standards of excellence in flying.

Air Marshal Amao will be speaking on the topic: ‘Operational Insights, current Capabilities and Future Priorities of the Nigerian Air Force.’

