•As Akintoye’s Group lists conditions for dialogue

•Ohanaeze welcomes proposition

•IPOB peaceful approach to Biafra restoration hasn’t changed

•Initiate dialogue with IPOB now, Nwodo tells FG

By Anayo Okoli, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Steve Oko

IGBO socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF and former Ohanaeze leader, Nnia Nwodo, yesterday threw their weight behind the political solution hinted by the federal government as a way of secessionist agiations in the country.

But the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has, whose leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being tried for treason over his agitation for Biafra, asked the federal government to make its position clearer on the political solution proposal.

This is even as Yoruba Nation agitators, under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua, also yesterday listed conditions to get into any dialogue with the government on the poposition.

Recall that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, had said on Wednesday that the federal government has not ruled out possibilities of a political solution to resolve cases concerning leaders of secessionist groups in some parts of the country.

The federal government is currently detaining Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, who is charged with a seven-count offence bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, while also working on extraditing Sunday Igboho fromBenin Republic, where he is currently standing trial for immigration offences, to face criminal charges back home

Malami in an interview with some journalists in Abuja, had said: The federal government will not strike out other means of resolving the cases.

“As far as the security situation in the country is concerned, and as far as governance and this administration are concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities of a political solution. But a crime is a crime and there are criminal undertones. And when you’re associate them with certain conducts, you cannot rule out the government’s right to take steps,” the AGF said.

We’re impressed with devt —Ohanaeze

Reacting to the development, Ohanaeze said it was impressed with the idea of a political solution.to resolve agitators’ cases.

A statement by its spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide commends the federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for contemplating a political solution for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador, Professor George Obiozor has on several occasions advised the federal government to learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence.

“In a diverse multi-ethnic society such as Nigeria, issues of alienation, marginalization, agitations and inter-ethnic conflicts must of necessity arise. It is very appropriate that dialogue and other forms of conflict resolution mechanisms are spontaneously activated to address such issues as they arise.

“The Malami enthusiasm on the option of political solution to the security challenges in Nigeria reflects the views of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the Igbo nation is not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria. The common Igbo refrain is equity and justice. Therefore, it is hoped that political solution to the current security challenges will go a long way in sustaining the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“While commending Malami for the anticipated courage, insight and deep reflection, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintains that the ability to resolve the current security challenges in the country will place President Muhammadu Buhari on the right side of history”.

Also reacting,, Igbo elite group, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, said the idea of political solution being offered by the Federal Government was a welcome development.

“ADF will welcome a political solution to Kanu’s problem. We have always maintained that the trial of Kanu is a political trial requiring a political solution.

“Kanu should be released without preconditions,” ADF spokesman, Abia Onyike said.

FG should come out clear on issue of dialogue or political solution

Reacting to the AGF’s statement yesterday, IPOB, said the federal government should make its position clearer.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the leadership of IPOB would not want to join issues with Malami on Mazi Kanu’s case, until government came up clearly on issues of dialogue or political solution.

He said: “The leadership of IPOB, said I should not respond to Abubakar Malami, let the federal government of Nigeria come up clearly on the issue of dialogue or political solution.”

He said IPOB had also not changed its peaceful approach towards Biafra restoration, warning those still using its name in enforcing its long suspended Monday weekly sit at-home to desist or be dealt with by the group.

He further directed community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum enforcing any sit-at-home on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB, or inform it of such person or group.

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at-home.

“Anybody or group enforcing the cancelled order is neither from IPOB nor IPOB volunteer group. We are advising our people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at- home and go about their normal business because such person(s) are working for our enemies and their intension is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people.

“Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

”We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them, they will eternally regret their evil actions,” Emma Powerful said.

Akintoye’s group lists conditions for ‘dialogue’

In its reaction yesterday, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination group known as Ilana Omo Oodua insisted that embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, committed no crime by agitating for secession from the Nigerian State.

The group led by 86-year-old Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, said the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), must first ensure the release of Igboho from a prison in neighbouring Benin Republic before talking about any “political solution”.

Adeleye said the AGF must clarify what he meant by “political solution.

“We have read what the AGF said about not ruling out political solution but he needs to clarify what he means by that. Does he want us to come and beg the Nigerian Government or approach it when Igboho and other Yoruba Nation agitators have not committed any offence?

“Our position is that Malami should clarify himself. However, Igboho has not committed any offence and there has not been any charge from the Nigerian government against Igboho in the court.

“We are focused on our agitation. However, if the Nigerian government opens up to dialogue on how we can peacefully actualise our aim, we are open to it. The release of Igboho will also be part of the negotiation. If we want to have that discussion, Igboho has to be on the seat in the dialogue meeting.”

Initiate dialogue with IPOB now, Nwodo tells FG

Meantime, the immediate- past President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has urged the federal government to immediately initiate talks with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB “and find a peaceful resolution of their legitimate grudges”.

Nwodo who stated this while delivering a pre-convocation lecture of the 27th/ 28th convocation ceremony of the Abia State University Uturu yesterday, said that the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation was done in a hurry.

The lecture entitled ” Nigeria’s Political and Economic Future: the Dangers We Can Avert”, was chaired by Senator Emma Nwaka with eminent personalities including former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara; ABSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Onyemachi Ogbolu; and Chibuzor Ogbuagu; among others in attendance.

His words : ” The declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation was in my view hurried, unfair and not in conformity with the intendmemt of the law”.

The former Ohanaeze helmsman also faulted the placement of IPOB and Boko Haram on the same pedestal as terror groups, arguing that such grading is unjust.

Nwodo further argued that the emergence of self determination groups in Nigeria was a reflection of distrust and loss of confidence of Nigerians on the leadership.

“In the recent past, self determination groups have sprung up in Nigeria. The rise of these groups reveal a frustration and dissatisfaction of our youths on the economic and and political state of our country.

“Of all these groups, IPOB and Boko Haram have been designated as terrorist organisations by the federal government. This development in relation to IPOB is unfortunate.

“Boko Haram is an armed organisation which has attacked and occupied Nigerian territory, hoisted its flag and appointed local Authority Governments.

“It has adopted and abused Nigerian women, kidnapped and imprisoned many school children and killed over 200, 000 people. It is still involved in guerrilla warfare against Nigeria yet the federal government is still negotiating with them.

“No member of Boko Haram captured by the military is under trial. Members of this federal government are on record for condemning the previous government for brutal murder of Boko Haram members and condemning a retired Chief of Army Staff for zealous persecution of the anti-terror campaign.

“Members of the sect who confes to a change of mind have been received along with their abducted female partners in the Presidency, rehabilitated and even absorbed in our armed forces

“Where as I am not completely in agreement with some of the methods of IPOB like it’s inappropriate and divisive broadcasts, the uncontested evidence given by the Attorney General of the Federation in an interlocutory action claiming that IPOB attempted/or actually snatched guns from law enforcement agents are, if proven, mere criminal offences.

“Happily the United States Embassy in Nigeria in 2017 asserted that the United States Government does not recognize IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

“This same IPOB that is being stigmatized by the Nigerian Government had its members murdered in Asaba, Nkpor, Aba and Port Harcourt simply for having public demonstrations without the federal government ordering a judicial inquiry.

“Instead, after I called for one, while I was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Amnesty International provided evidence that 150 of them were killed, the then Chief of Army Staff set up an inquiry on the incident composed of serving and retired army officers, thus abandoning the rules of natural justice which prescribes that you cannot be a judge in your own court!”

According to Nwodo, Ndigbo consider the treatment of IPOB by the federal government as “unfair, discriminatory and overhanded.

” They see the moves as an attempt to encourage a profiling of Igbo in the international security arena. We know some other self-determination groups in Nigeria that are armed and have destroyed government and private sector installations that government prefers to negotiate with rather than label them as terrorist organisations.

“Fulani herdsmen otherwise called Fulani militants have ravaged farms in Middle Belt, South West, and South Eastern Nigeria killing several farmers in the process. In January 2016, they killed 500 farmers and their families in Agatu, Benue State. In Enugu State, they murdered more than 100 farmers in Ukpabi Nimbo in April 2016.

“In Benue, they invaded a Catholic Church, killed two priests and members of the choir. Pictures of them dancing in the uniform of the choir members dominated the social media at that time without anyone being arrested.

“Photographs depicting them with automatic rifles in our farms and village neighborhoods trend in the social media, yet not one of them is facing criminal charges, nor is Operation Python Dance being conducted in the areas where they ravage and kill, and the federal government describes them as criminals and not a terrorist organisation.

“This is in spite their classification by the global Terrorist Index as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.”

Nwodo asked the federal government to stop using sledge hammer on IPOB members while pampering real terrorists.

“Today, Northern Muslim clerics are escorted by soldiers and policemen to negotiation trips with bandits but self determination groups led by Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi KANU are raided and mained by the same soldiers.”

The former Information and Aviation Minister insisted that dialogue and not military option remained the way to resolve the IPOB matter and the growing agitations for self rule.

“This brazen impunity in dealing with matters which concern the South East is provocative. I recommend a more diplomatic and humane approach. This current approach makes it impossible for leaders in the South East to effectively contain the anger of their youths”.

