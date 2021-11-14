Nigerian music, popularly labeled as afro pop is currently being recognized all over the world with the likes of Big Wiz, Burna Boy, Davido and many more breaking barriers and gaining Africa a place on the world stage.

It is impressive to see young talented musicians making world class music and one of such talent no doubt is DBOI who recently released his debut song COUNT since taking up music professionally.

The budding singer, DBOI, born Ignatius Ehinome Okojie, who hails from the proud people of Edo, Nigeria.

The young afro pop talent have being honing his skills for a while now and has finally decided that it is time to fly with an offering he hopes to share with the world.

On the record, DBOI warbles about his affection for his love interest with the opening line “I want to be your L.O.M.L for Life” while also assuring her she’s on the only one that counts as far as love goes.

The afro pop star is a bundle of vibe and joy to listen to and his latest single is doing well on music stores across the internet. Fans cannot get enough of the current sensation and are already clamoring for a complete body of work any time soon