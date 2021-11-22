The 2021 edition of the prestigious Afrogold Awards is scheduled to hold December 10, at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Madam Oby Olebara-Uzoukwu, Founder/CEO, Afrigold Awards, noted that the awards ceremony is a platform to recognise and crown the best first-rate stars in the Film, Comedy and Media industries that make up the creative industry ecosystem for their passion, innovation and credibility in their work.

According to her, “We also seek to celebrate professionals from other fields, promoting their winning strategies, cultures and excellent teamwork to the world. Indeed, it is going to be night where the shining stars from the various sectors of the economy would converge to connect, network and toast to creativity, consistency, passion, outstanding innovation and unique accomplishments in the Nigerian, Africa and the world”. Oby said.

She also revealed that the Afrigold Awards would be a hybrid event that will be preceded by a lecture with the theme “Deepening the Lagos Economy through Entertainment & Tourism; Facts & Prospects”. She stated that the commissioner for tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos state, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture she said; “The theme for the Afrigold Awards Lecture was chosen specifically to further throw insight into the Lagos state tourism master plan and provide practical insight into how to harness the potentials to benefit the citizenry, improve life and precipitate economic growth. We believe that Lagos State prides itself on being futuristic and ambitious in transforming the state into a 21st century economy, based on rapidly developing infrastructure and providing economic opportunities to teeming residents in its areas of comparative advantage. One of these areas is entertainment and tourism”. Oby noted.

The entertainment enthusiast also revealed that the Afrigold Awards would provide an avenue for networking as it brings together Captains of trade and industry, decision makers, foreign embassies, business persons, entrepreneurs, overseas business delegations, stakeholders from the tourism and entertainment industry, tech solutions providers, media editors, financial institutions, leading oil and Gas industry operators, and content providers. Above all, it is aimed to project Lagos state and Nigeria as a worthy global tourism destination and a high potential market of 200 million plus population.

AfrigoldTV, organisers of the high-octane Afrigold Awards is a wholly indigenous content provision company established for the purpose of informing, educating, entertaining and changing lives through the creation of content that helps people to relax, work smarter and live stress free and with a Mission to be the preferred source for African movies and audiovisual content every time and everywhere, riding on the optimism, creativity and all round resourcefulness of Africans, especially Nigerians. AfrigoldTV has presence in Nigeria, US and the UK.