By Gabriel Olawale

The Board of Custodian Investment Plc at the Board meeting held on October 27, 2021, has approved the appointment of Mr. Adeniyi Falade as a Director on the Company’s Board with effective January 1, 2022.

In a letter signed by the company secretary, Adeyinka Jafojo, the company expressed its deep appreciation to him for his contributions to the board and the company, and his effective leadership during his last office.

Custodian Investment Plc is an indigenous Investment holding company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) comprising Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited (CAIL), Custodian Life Assurance Limited (CLA) CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited, Custodian Trustees Limited and Crusader Properties Limited. Until his appointment, he was the Managing Director of CAIL, the General Insurance business subsidiary and a non-Executive Director of Custodian and Allied PLC.

Mr. Adeniyi Falade, a Chartered Accountant and a seasoned Investment Banker, brings a wealth of experience of over three decades in the financial services sector to bear upon the Board. Mr. Falade serves as Director on several Boards in the financial services and real estate sectors of the economy.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Masters degree in Business Administration (Warwick Business School) and also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Falade was the Managing Director of Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited in 2007, served as the CEO of Lead Capital and Head of Investment Banking Group of Ecobank Nigeria. He is also a member of the board of directors of Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Custodian Trustees Limited and Interstate Securities Limited.

The Custodian Group in its over two decades of operation has achieved great success over the years due to its commitment to ideals such as outstanding service and dedication to customers, innovation and comprehensive systems, processes and operations integration. Consequently, it has become a force to be reckoned with, in the Financial Services Sector of the Nigerian economy.