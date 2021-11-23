.

– Says suspects are in police cells

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command, on Tuesday, said, owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Rahman Adedoyin recorded viral audio before he was arrested.

Adedoyin had in an audio recording that went viral on social media after his arrest said he is not a ritualist nor a murderer and urged the general public to discountenance insinuations that he asked his workers to kill the Obafemi Awolowo University postgraduate student, Mr Timothy Adegoke, that lodged in his hotel.

Public Relations Officer, Osun police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola in a statement said the police was embarrassed by the development but said the audio was recorded before Dr Adedoyin was arrested, adding that all the suspects, including Adedoyin, were in a police cell.

She also insisted that no part of Adegoke’s body was missing when he was exhumed and unwrapped.

It reads, “Upon exhumation of the corpse, it was clear to everyone present (Police, the deceased family members and the pathologist) at the scene that at the physical sight of the corpse when it was unwrapped, there was no part of the body missing otherwise, somebody would have raised alarm on that matter at that particular time.

This is the reason why I made the statement. The corpse was consequently wrapped and taken to the hospital for medical examination (autopsy).

“On the issue of an audio recording made by Dr Rahman Adedoyin, the police was embarrassed with this development.

On investigation, Dr Rahman Adedoyin admitted being the author of the audio message. He said that he felt inclined to make it when some members of his staff were arrested by the police. He affirmed making it before he was arrested to defend himself when some people, especially the brother of the deceased was referred to him as a ritualist. He said it was made to clear himself because; they have already maligned his character even without due process of law.

“His staff were arrested on the 11th and 12th November 2021 while he (Dr Rahman Adedoyin) was subsequently arrested on the 15th November 2021.

“He said, he did not know whether the audio was released or when it was released until police told him about it, since he has been incarcerated since 15th November 2021, and doesn’t have access to his phone. Meanwhile, Police will stop at nothing at unravelling who actually release the audio.

“Detention of suspects is a normal process in the police investigation. SCID Osogbo Osun State has no such VIP cells designated for any person whatsoever.

The following questions beg for an answer; Has any person “officially visited the SCID cell and met the absence of the suspect(s) we are talking about? Can it be said reliably that the suspect is not in police custody?

“Finally, in answer to the above questions, I wish to state clearly that, all the suspects connected to this matter are in our lawful custody and the command even has a valid court order, justifying their detention pending the completion of the police investigation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria