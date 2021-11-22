.

– Doctors conducts Autopsy on Adegoke’s body

– Deceased family kicks over alleged ‘special treatment’ for Adedoyin

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, on Monday, disclosed the Managing Director of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Rahim Adedoyin has been on the run since the discovery of the corpse of Timothy Adegoke.

CP Olokode while speaking Rave FM talk show, Frank Talk, in Osogbo, which was monitored by Vanguard, said the suspects in police custody claimed that Rahim, son of the hotel’s owner along with two other workers taken the body out of his room 305 and secretly buried him along a bush path, few kilometres from the hotel.

Quoting the suspects, the CP said, “One of the receptionists who went to the room and after several knocks without response, went downstairs to pick an extra key and opened the room. She discovered the lifeless body, ran to the manager on duty who also went back there with her and found the dead body.

“They believed it is their duty to report to the management, so they reported to the MD, Raheem Adedoyin, he rushed to the scene, asked two of the workers to carry the body with him to the car and drove off.

“They believed they were going to either police station or hospital, but drove them to a bush path and dump the body in the bush path and his personal properties. But when the case was taken over by police, first the team was tracing a missing person then traced the body to where it was buried”.

The CP said he was not aware that any audio was either recorded or sent to the public and appealed to social media users to allow police to conclude its investigation diligently.

Meanwhile, a family of the deceased, their counsel and counsel to Dr Rahman Adedoyin were at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital’s morgue, Osogbo where an autopsy was scheduled to take place.

The body was wheeled out of the morgue into an ambulance and drove out of the area for an X-ray around 11:45 am and was returned to the morgue around 12:55 pm while Journalists await the commencement of the procedure.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the deceased, Gbade Adegoke, who was in the hospital with other elderly members of the family, was reigning curses on those responsible for the murder of his brother amidst uncontrollable tears.

The procedure, however, could not commence until around 2:30 pm when pathologists from the family and Dr Adedoyin arrived at the morgue. According to one of the counsels to the deceased’s family, Nurudeen Kareem was concluded around 6:30 pm

Addressing journalists around 3 pm inside the hospital complex, Counsel to the Family, Mr Naheem Adekilekun expressed family reservation over alleged special treatment allegedly given to Dr Adedoyin by the police.

“At this juncture, we wish to raise some pertinent questions which we believe are rational in the estimation of right-thinking Nigerians. We demand the following; “An immediate inquiry into the circumstances that led to the production of audio that is in circulation in which the chairman of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin, whom the police claimed to be in their custody, recorded an appeal to members of the public pleading his innocence.

“A clearer statement on what prompted the Police Public Relation Officer of Osun, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, to hastily tell members of the public that there was nothing to show any form of mutilation in the body of the deceased when exhumed from the shallow grave. This is contrary to what witnesses who were at the site of the exhumation claim.

“The Police need to clear the air on the reported preferential and VIP treatments being accorded the owner of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin. This is already in the public domain and for the sake of fairness and assurance of justice, the police need to speak up on this”, he said.

