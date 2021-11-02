By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The National Youth Leader of African Democratic Party, ADC, Maurice Oru Ebam, Esq, has been nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 Cohort 22.

Speaking, Ebam charged the youth to embrace and massively join the ADC, which according to him, has a manifesto, binding principles and values, a strict constitution that guides them and core values.

According to him, “This is the time for Nigerian Youths to leverage on a credible party to reposition Nigeria to where we should be in the map of the World.

READ ALSO:Police nab fake drinks manufacturers in Rivers

“No party has ever operated this open door policy and inclusiveness, not knowing for youths, but also for women and persons with disabilities.

“The ADC is for Nigerian Youths who are looking for a party that has a manifesto, binding principles and values, a strict constitution that guides them and core values.”

Ebam’s nomination came barely some months after he was elected as the Interim Chairman, Forum of National Youth Leaders of about 19 political parties in Nigeria. The election was done during a “National Youth Party Leaders Workshop” organized by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

He was elected by other partys’ National Youth Leaders who attended the forum, as a means to bridge the gap between Nigerian Youths and political parties.

With this Forbes nomination under “Social Impact” Category, Maurice Ebam’s focus is on Youth Inclusion in Politics in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

His position as the National Youth Leader of the only credible alternative party in Nigeria, ADC, has been strategically placed to mobilize Nigerian Youths from all levels, both home and the Diaspora with the party’s 35% allocation for all Youths who want to run for several offices in 2023.

ADC is a 3rd Force Political Party, Pan African movement and learning platform that is breeding the next generation of leaders through its DNA: capacity, responsible leadership, integrity, transparency and accountability, and his nomination for Forbes was as a result of him being a product of ADC DNA.

The Pan Africanist young Nigerian who is an African Agenda 2023 Advocate and Developmental Lawyer hails from Etung Local Government of Cross River State.