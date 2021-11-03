The multi-talented comedian, Onwunarugwu Ndubuisi Joseph, also known as Shortcut, is ready to set the stage on fire, by hosting the biggest comedy show this November. The well anticipated comedy show will be held inside the exquisite Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The top class comedian, has over 12 years of experience both on stage and backstage. He has consistently crafted a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, while keeping pace of the ever growing industry.

He is also one of the most relevant entertainers on stage in Nigeria, due to his high level of analysing event audience. With his humorous prowess, he has delivered beyond expectations and he is well recognized amongst his contemporaries.

However, the upcoming event in Abuja is another milestone achievement for his record-breaking successes, in organizing and coordinating events. Even with his distinct reputation, Shortcut is deep in enthralling audience, and his profundity is perhaps second to none. The event will host celebrated comedians and musicians, giving audience a stellar performance.

Shortcut by stage name got his nickname right from secondary school days where he always has a short cut to provide solutions When confronted with challenges, He’s the organizer of Capital Club, a comedy and music platform to entertain fun seekers and discover new talent in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Comedy 3.0 ticket is available at www.Shortcutentertainment.com.ng or call 08181208793 for enquires.