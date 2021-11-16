By Theodore Opara

AS the 21st Abuja Motor fair gets set to kick off on Tuesday, organisers of the fair, BKG Exhibition, have taken time to explain the benefits of the annual event.

According to the organisers: “The beauty of trade shows is that they take organisations beyond their supposed dreams and into the expected ground of realities. This, they do by taking participants to higher levels and consistently keeping them in the minds of their target audience.”

The chaiman of the organising committee for the fair, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu said that after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and the consequent economic downturns, there is every need for activities in this important sector of the economy to be boosted and revved up.

Agwu brought this to the fore while updating journalists on their preparation for the forthcoming 21st edition of the Abuja International Fair, taking place at the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja, November 15-20, 2021.

In what has become an Auto Mundial and show of strength among indigenous and foreign firms in the automotive business in Nigeria, more firms are confirming their participation in the event and are poised to give their existing customers and prospects the best and latest from their various showrooms as they are storming the venue of the event with different world-class products and services from their stables.

Agwu revealed that a large number of the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking, insurance, regulatory and policymaking agencies and bodies are taking part, adding that “though the sector is passing through turbulent times in the country, the persistence of major players in participating in this event is attributable to the importance they attach to it as a key event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.”

He said: “We cannot but attribute their consistency to the strategic importance attached to it by all the stakeholders in the industry who have been hardworking and making sacrifices here and there.

“It has been a collective effort and all hands have continually been on deck, starting from the private sector to the various agencies of government both at the state and federal levels.”

All the major brands and models of vehicles, spare parts, accessories and allied products and services available in Nigeria will be on display throughout the duration of the event.

He stressed that the event which is a major one in the sector in Nigeria remains “a unique and veritable opportunity for all to show the strength and ruggedness of the players in the sector, the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and policy inconsistencies notwithstanding

“Apart from the automobiles, construction, equipment, lubricants, auto spare parts, accessories, financial sector, auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes, shall be on display at the various stands of the firms from the sector.”

Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable Insurance Companies at the fair arena. Some of the automobile dealers will showcase their own in-house finance/ acquisition schemes

Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about Fleet Management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on ground at the fair.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding. Every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair”.

Mr. Agwu also stated that they chose to organize the event despite daunting challenges so as to continuously use it as a strategic platform aimed at bringing the relevant stakeholders to a point where we can all forge a future for the growing sector despite the daunting challenges facing the sector.

For more than two decades now the event has played the role of providing a unique forum to access and assess the capacities and potentials of the nations’ automotive sector; and always Nigerians get this information hot and fresh mainly at the 21st Abuja International Motor Fair holding from November 15-20, 2021, at the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja.

It is a pillar of the future strategic goals for the automotive and other allied sectors.

