95 Libya returnees arrive Nigeria









Photos of the returnees at the airport.

By Bose Adelaja, LAGOS

Another batch of 95 Nigerians, who were stranded in Libya, have arrived Nigeria under the Assisted Voluntary Programme.

The returnees arrived the country with the assistance of International organisation for Migration, IOM.

They arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 08:18p.m. on Tuesday, November 16 on an Al Buraq Airline with number UZ189/16/5A- DMG-MJI AD15:50.

After profiling, the data indicates that 60 male adults, 29 females adults, three male and one female teenagers with a male and female infants were returned.

The profiling also revealed that two of them were with medical cases.

The Libya returnees were received by National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, which profiled them.

On arrival, NEMA Director General implored the returnees to turn a new leaf by looking inward within the country that has been blessed with abundance of resources.

He assured the returnees that the Federal Government and IOM along with other international partners will not disappoint them, and Nigerians, by providing enabling environment for all to achieve their potentials.

He further reminded them that the pseudo-greener pastures that many thought abound in foreign are not true.

“With your experiences, your are in better position to enlighten anyone still contemplating of travelling out of the country,” he added.

The Director General, who was represented by the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, praised the efforts and assistance of IOM and assured the organisation of the contnous cooperation and partnership.

Vanguard News Nigeria