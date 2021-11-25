.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Thirty-eight students of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu bag first-class degrees as the school confers various degrees certificates on 992 graduands.

Addressing the combined 8th and 9th convocation press conference at the University’s Senate building on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Benjamin Aribisala disclosed that convocation is for graduates of 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

“A total of 386 graduands from 2019/2020 academic session comprising of 10 first-class,100 bag Second Class Upper Division, 251 Second Class Lower Division and 25 graduated with Third Class. 606 graduands from 2020/2021 academic session comprising of 28 with First Class, 281 Second Class Upper Division, 266 Second Class Lower Division and 31 bags Third Class respectively.

“Our major milestone was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Georgia State University (GSU), the USA in March 2021, which will allow staff and students exchange research collaboration and joint conferences”, he said.

In the area of infrastructure development, Aribisala, who assumed office in January as the fourth Vice-Chancellor, said his administration had continued to fast-track the completion, expansion of many projects in the institution and increase in student intake.

He said the university had continued to enthrone a functional, sustainable, excellence-driven and productive research culture and appeal to the government to support academic staff so as to make them attach priority to research and make research grants available to researchers.

He urges the Federal government to open TETFUND to private universities and improve the welfare of academic staff across the country.

Dignitaries expected at the 2-day event are The Vice-president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Osun state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin.

