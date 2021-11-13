37th Birthday Rebirth: Annie Idibia apologises to 2Baba; says ‘I was suicidal’

A screengrab from 2Baba video post.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Actress, Annie Idibia, has penned an emotional and moving apology to her husband, megastar Innocent 2Baba Idibia, over the marital issues of the past couple of months.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Nkoyo role interpreter said she was sorry for putting him out there, telling him “That was not the woman you married.”

She also apologised to her mother and mother-in-law for causing them pain, then told them they can’t throw her away for letting her emotions control her.

Annie Idibia, a mother of two, also said she wanted to commit suicide at the

time.

What happened

In September, the entrepreneur came online to accuse 2Baba of sleeping under same roof as Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

It was a sweeping post that took in her husband’s brother and manager for being part of a conspiracy that blindsided her.

Then an audio of Annie crying and threatening to “spoil everything” went viral. Read them HERE, HERE and HERE.

The rebirth

However, on her 37th birthday, Annie reached out to all that felt hurt by her (in)actions with an apology that is touchy, poignant and promising at the same time.

On his part, the amiable 2Baba, who all through the saga, including Brymo’s ‘interference’, remained stoic in disposition, also celebrated his wife.

He posted a montage of their headshot and wrote: “Special birthday blessings @annieidibia1.”

This was followed by a slowmo video of Annie in a chic thigh-long red gown, a matching bag, glasses and ankle-hugging laced-up booths.

And ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia was playing. Below are some lines from the songs 2Baba posted for his wife:

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no brakes

I’m invincible

I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m sorry Inno — Annie

Annie Idibia’s post read: “It’s a brand new chapter for me. And would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot …soooo much blessings and pain.

“My hands are shaking as I type this. I let a lot of people down, especially the people close to me.

“The last 10 weeks have been the worst of my entire life. Yes, the worst since I was born. I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger.

“And then sadly, which I am ashamed to admit, suicidal! I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of.

“I allowed my emotions cloud me. I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions; allowed my anger and emotions to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark!

“Instead of remaining calm before acting.

‘Inno, that wasn’t the woman you married’

“I want to apologise to my husband, Inno (Innocent 2Baba Idibia), I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did (so unwise).

“That isn’t the kind of woman you married. I am totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you.

“So sorry I put both our families out there the way I did. I still bi your smallie oo(I’m still your girl).

… to the Macaulays and Idibias

“To my beautiful mothers… my amazing mother and my beautiful mother-in- law… I am sooo sorry I let both of you down.

“No mother should go through the kind of pain that you both felt. I am really sorry (I am still your baby).

“I am far from perfect, but I have decide to choose peace. And I wanna do better, given the chance.

“To both my families — the Macaulays and the Idibias, I am sorry for all the pain and disrespect towards both families.

“Please, forgive me. Una no fit throw way una pikin ooo (You can’t send way your child).

“To all my 7.1 plus family out here… thank you for still standing and supporting me and my brand.

“To all the brands that are working with us — thank you for still sticking with your Nkoyo ooo… to the ones we are in talks with, I appreciate.

“To my big brother and friend @efeomorogbe (2Baba’s manager) I am so sorry.

“To my manager, @phadekemi, thank you for your patience and for sticking by.

“To my ‘online in-laws wey I carry my mata come give (to whom I took my case) — thanks for all the love and bashing and rebuking.

“I have learnt ooo… I no go do am again o (I won’t do it again).

“All I want for my birthday is peace.”

Nigerians want same peace for the power couple!

