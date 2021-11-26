32 visually-impaired trained in soap making, get starter-parks

Organisers, guests and participants at the Cape of Good Soap skill acquisition project organised by Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre in partnership with the Givaudan Foundation in Lagos.

Some of the works of the visually impaired adults

By Elizabeth Osayande

That there is ability in disability came into play as 32 visually-impaired adults displayed various ranges of bar soaps they made at the end of ‘The Cape of Good Soap’, a skill acquisition project that ran from October 26 to 30.

The training, organised by Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre in partnership with the Givaudan Foundation, did not only empower these set of 15 males and 17 females in the craft of soap making, but saw them exposed on how to run a sustainable small business venture.

At the graduation ceremony, the 32 visually-impaired graduates were given a starter’s kit to enable them start producing soap.

And the bar soaps they produced were sold and the proceeds given to them.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, held at Our Saviour’s Church Hall, Onikan, the Consul Général of Switzerland and special guest of honour, Mr. Thomas Schneider noted that impairment or not, human beings are all equal.

He reiterated that there was still a lot to do together, to integrate the disabled in the society.

Schneider added that: “Switzerland has enshrined the principle of equality for disabled people in its constitution and an anti-discrimination law against the disabled is in force in the country since 2004. “

He thanked the Givaudan Foundation, a non-profit organisation established by Givaudan, world leader in the fragrance and flavor industry, for sponsoring the Cape of Good Soap to the benefit of 32 blind and visually impaired Nigerians.

Other dignitaries at end of training ceremony included Chairman, Nigeria Association of the Blind, NAB, Barrister A. Salami; members of NAB; Sales Manager Givaudan Nigeria, Mrs. Atinuke Oguniyi; Business & Technical Systems Administrator, Givaudan Nigeria, Billura Bayramova.

Trustee Nigerwives Nigeria and Founder of the Nigerwives Braille Book Production, Mrs. Jean Obi; President Nigerwives Lagos Branch, Mrs. Sherese Ijewere; and Coordinator Nigerwives Braille, Mrs. Edwige Adeyemo.

