



Governor David Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has denounced campaign posters currently circulating on social media, indicating his participation in the 2023 presidential race.

The governor debunked the posters in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday,

According to him, such posters can also be seen at strategic locations across country.

“The governor did not authorise such posters though it can be admitted that such moves may be in faith.

“The governor understands that the move may be a show of solidarity and true belief in his ingenuity to contribute in the development of the country.

“It should however, be noted that the governor being a respecter of constituted authority, could not have launched such campaign when the electoral umpire has not opened the window for such exercise.

“The governor as a believer in the mandate of God will wait for divine directive and heed to the clarion call only when directed,” he said.

He indicated that the governor was presently occupied with delivering dividends of democracy to Ebonyi people.

“He is also contributing in repositioning the southeast zone and toward nation building,” he said.