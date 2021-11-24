Bola Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE presidential ambition of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu received a boost in Edo State as Edo State chapter of the Edo Volunteers for Tinubu has been inaugurated where Tinubu was described as the “Nigeria’s integrity capital”.



At a Media Roundtable, former member of the House of Representatives, Razaq Bello-Osagie also challenged the media to set the agenda for 2023 describing Tinubu was the best choice Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity and religious background.

He said “We must bury imaginary boundaries because what we need in this country today is a man that has character. Tinubu is a political colossus, a Czar in politics and a man who has demonstrated the new definition of what democracy should be, and so should be giving opportunity to build the country especially in the area of security and economy with a common objective to restore and integrate our country among comity of nations as well as to see that the quality of lives of our people improve.

A man that can be defined in so many ways, that has laid the standard for development with what he did in Lagos state that has made the state an example for other states. We need somebody who will say follow me and you won’t have a modicum of doubt to follow him.”



In his lecture Dr Bamidele Agbadua in lecture titled 2023: Nigeria on your marks again described Tinubu as a complete and tolerant Nigerian. “He is a Muslim by religion. You know what? His lovely and adorable wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu is not only a Christian but a Pastor in Redeemed Christian Church. How many politicians have this level of religious tolerance? Tinubu is loved in the North, revered in the South, celebrated in the West and accepted in the East. That is the kind of President Nigeria needs now.”



Convener of the event, Adetutu Owolabi noted that the objective behind the Tinubu project is for the people to make informed choices of him as the most qualified in the 2023 presidential election.

“We are a group of Nigerians, who share the vision of Tinubu becoming the president come 2023. The group views are issue based devoid of mudslinging. In other words, moving from the traditional method of campaign of calumny to the ability of the contestant”, she said.