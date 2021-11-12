By Gabriel Ewepu

AS political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of 2023 presidential election, a political group under the auspices of Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, South-East Zone, Thursday, has thrown its weight behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to be the country’s next president.

This was contained in a statement signed by South East Zone Coordinator, GDI, Dr Sam Anya, where it described Wike as best ‘presidential material’ in 2023, and also urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to adopt him as consensus presidential candidate of the party.

The group also expressed optimism that Wike’s emergence as Nigeria’s next president will stabilize and reposition the economy, and unite the country for rapid growth and development.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Wike’s achievements, patriotism and credibility demonstrates the settled resolve of Nigerians to support him succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“Wike is the best bet for the PDP in 2023. He is a presidential material with experience as a lawyer, council chairman, former Minister and Governor.

“It is on record that Governor Wike as a Minister of State for Education initiated the Almajiri Education Programme, Special Schools for Girls, Special Vocational Schools for South-South/South East, Free Textbooks distribution, Construction of Electronic Libraries in Federal Unity Colleges, Phased Rehabilitation of Federal Unity Colleges.

“Others are training of basic education teachers, N3 trillion intervention for public universities, Construction of micro-laboratories in Federal Colleges of Education, Equipping of workshops of Federal Science and Technical Colleges, Establishment of four new Federal Polytechnics.

“In Rivers State, his achievements are there for all to see. All these dividends of democracy clearly indicate that he is an achiever.”

Also the statement pointed, “Wike is a Nationalist who truly believes in the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against separatist agitations and His liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire inferno.

“We are totally convinced that what Nigeria needs right now is a courageous and vibrant leader who is capable of managing a complex nation like Nigeria. That resourceful manager is governor Wike; he has proven his capacity and dexterity on numerous occasions.

“He is a result-oriented leader with a proven track record that can sustain and consolidate the gains recorded by the nation”, it added.

