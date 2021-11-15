By Chancel Sunday

A political support group, Niger Delta Coalition for Gov. Bello 2023, NDCGB 2023, has urged the Kogi State governor, His Excellency Yayaya Bello, to declare his interest to serve Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued, yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, signed by president of NDCGB 2023, Comrade Sambo Temple, it said membership of the group cuts across the six states in Niger Delta, stressing the call became necessary considering his glaring democratic potentials to salvage the country out of doldrum.

The statement reads in part: “the destiny of this nation as a nascent democracy under the present dispensation can only achieve its viable potentials if handled by a prudent, purposeful and transparent leader in the person of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“Nigerians are clamouring to have Gov. Bello as our next president considering his giant strides in Kogi State, which he will definitely replicate if given the mandate to serve Nigeria. We’re in dire need of a stable and virile Nigeria and Gov. Bello serves as the only rallying point in launching Nigeria back to greatness.

“Over the years, Nigeria has been denied the right leaders whose characters appeal to the generality of Nigerians as that of Gov. Bello, who by all standards has raised the bar in terms of purposeful governance in Kogi State.

“Thus, we appeal and prevail on Gov. Bello to contest for the presidency in 2023 and we shall resort to prayers, both Christians and Muslims, as part of our campaign to convince Gov. Bello to contest.

“Nigeria needs overhaul of its security and other vital sectors of the economy; we want a boost to education spending and a creation of new Nigeria which every citizen stands to benefit from his ample experience.

“We therefore, call on Gov. Bello to hearken to the pleas of Nigerians and it will be a great disservice for which posterity will not forgive him if he fails to honour the call to service”.