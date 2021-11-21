By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG has dismissed reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has opened a campaign office ahead of the 2923 Presidential Election.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Barr. Emmanuel Pippa who disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday evening in Abuja said it was his group that opened a campaign office for the vice president, with the hope of getting him vie for the top job in the country.

The statement reads; “Our attention has just been brought to online publications alleging that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has opened a campaign office in Abuja ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We wish to clarify that the said office belongs to our coalition of support groups which strongly believes in Professor Osinbajo as the leader Nigeria needs in 2023, and is determined to get him to declare an interest in running for the office of President as early as possible. Solely for this purpose, our recently acquired administrative office is located in the heart of Wuse area of Abuja.

“Even though Professor Osinbajo is yet to be acquainted with our activities, we intend to operate through a new organ, The Progressive Project TPP to coordinate youth, women and other groups across the federation. Ours is therefore not a campaign office but a venue for coordination, handling of increasing volume of correspondence and meetings in readiness for the time when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accedes to our request for him to run and consolidate gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Party chieftains will of course lead the real campaign when that time comes.

Being a heartbeat away from the number one job, there are countless APC members and even, non-partisan citizens across the federation who are pushing for Professor Yemi Osinbajo to succeed or highly revered President Buhari, solely in the interest of the nation.

“We are convinced that Osinbajo’s level of familiarity with the vision, achievements and challenges being handled by President Buhari is second to none, and that such insight would enable a new APC administration hit the ground running in 2023.

“We anticipate that various new and existing pro-Osinbajo platforms will become part of the group to which their focus appears more relevant”.

Vanguard News Nigeria