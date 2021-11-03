Tip Tambuwal to succeed Buhari

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

A group of northern youths has rejected the zoning or power shift being clamoured for, saying it is not the best for the country.

The body which made this position known at a media briefing in Abuja said power has rotated from the South to the North since 1999 and that 2023 is an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right by voting a competent person that will move the country forward instead of selection.

According to the leader of the group, known as Tambuwal Volunteers, Comrade Bilal Sidi Abubakar, “There has been zoning since 1999 and both the North and the South have produced presidents but we are still lagging behind

“We want a competent person to emerge president in 2023 because the country is lagging behind.”

He said that the Tambuwal

Volunteers which is a network of youth organizations across Nigeria also make a passionate plea to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State to join the 2023 presidential race to help pull Nigeria back from the brink and put it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

He said that Nigeria’s dire situation requires a visionary leader like Tambuwal to arrest it.

He said, “Our country is held hostage by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

There are massive self determination agitations across the country. Our economy has been badly hit by both internal and external factors.

“There is unprecedented hunger in the land. Nigerians are divided along ethnic, religious and geopolitical lines. The current administration’s inability to manage our diversity has worsened matters.

“Nigerians look to 2023 with fear. If we get it right in 2023, Nigeria can begin the process of recovery. A strategic mistake in 2023 will have dire consequences.”

“Our country urgently needs a President that will serve as the Father of all Nigerians. Nigeria needs a President who is development-minded.

“Nigeria needs a visionary leader who will take our country to a higher pedestal and reclaim our pride of place in Africa and the developing world.

“We need a leader who is angry at our apparent lack of sufficient progress and ready to spend sleepless nights addressing our development deficits.

‘”We need a pan-Nigerian who believes in Nigeria and prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to pull Nigerians together.”

He added that the poor state of affairs in Nigeria made them to make a contribution towards addressing Nigeria’s leadership problems.”

Vanguard News Nigeria