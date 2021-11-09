By Dirisu Yakubu

Clergymen drawn from the Islamic and Christian faith have called on citizens of all walks of life to support the quest of the Middle-Belt region to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023.



The league of Imams from North Central states, accompanied by the Council of Bishops of the Middle-Belt made the demand, Tuesday while paying a courtesy visit to business mogul cum entrepreneur, Mr. Moses Ayom in Abuja.



Led by Mallam Danladi Ibrahim from Makurdi, the League of Imams said they were at the Heritage Land, business premises of Ayom to urge him to heed the call of the Middle-Belt people to declare interest in the 2023 Presidential election on any platform of his choice.

Imam Ibrahim debunked erroneous insinuations in some quarters that Muslims only support politicians of same faith during elections, adding that what Nigeria needs is a leader capable of making governance count for the people.



Reading a speech on behalf of his colleagues, the cleric said: “We have come to deliver a message of solidarity and goodwill to you, our own brother, Mr. Moses Ayom and to urge you to answer the call of duty loudly proclaimed by the people of the Middle-Belt across political and faith lines.



“We firmly believe that your Presidential aspiration is one of unity. At a very critical time like this, Nigeria requires a President who shall be trusted by its diverse peoples. We in the Middle- Belt have remained the melting pot of the entire country with over 200 ethnic nationalities and diverse religious orientations living peacefully. The Middle-Belt is a mini Nigeria.

“We are excited about the news of your acceptability everywhere and we have no choice but to throw our weight as Muslim leaders behind this great project to make you the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. The impression being given that Muslims only support their fellow Muslims is false. In 1999, Muslims overwhelmingly supported General Olusegun Obasanjo despite his rejection by his own people to become President.



“In 2011, we supported President Goodluck Jonathan against Muslim candidates. We see no reason we cannot back you now. Our religion is founded on the principles of justice and peace.

“Our great sage, Shehu Usman Dan Fodio once said ‘a people can endure unbelief but no nation can survive without Justice.’ We therefore wish to use this visit to call on you to throw your heart in the ring to run for the Presidency of Nigeria in any party of your choice as a candidate for unity and Justice.”



Speaking further, Mallam Ibrahim said the Imams resolved to team up with their Christian counterparts, who last week, called on the business tycoon to declare interest in the 2023 Presidential election.



“There is a North and South” he continued, “because there is a middle between them. It is now time for that middle to also feel a sense of belonging to the larger body. We noted with happiness the position of our brother Christian clergy which visited you last week. We read in the papers with excitement the points they succinctly made for your aspiration.

READ ALSO: HURIWA petitions Buhari over frequent prison breaks



“We align ourselves with their sentiments and pray that you succumb to our call for you to lend our youth, your energy, experience and compassion to help heal the current challenges facing our country. We believe whoever will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari must be as upright, honest and patriotic as him. We see these qualities in you.”



On his part, Bishop David Usman said the time has come for a young energetic man to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre, adding that Moses Ayom fits the kind of leader Nigerians are yearning for in 2023.

“We have seen what you have done over the years and we are very proud of you. We are tired of old politicians who have nothing to offer Nigeria and Nigerians. There is no doubt that if given the opportunity, you will bring your wealth of experience to bear to make Nigeria a better place,” he said.



Responding, Ayom popularly known as Dan Tiv thanked the clergymen for the visit and solidarity. He however pleaded for time to consider their demand before making his position public.



“I lack words to express my appreciation for this rare honour and love you have shown me today. You have indeed proven that we are one people with a common destiny.

“Last week, I hosted the Bishops across the North Central States who expressed similar sentiments to me. It is very touching to realize that my modest contributions are being noticed by great people from far and wide. I thank you immensely for the kind words I have heard from you today.



“My dear brothers, the challenges that face our country today affect everybody, whether rich or poor, Christian or Muslim, North, South or Middle-Belt. What we therefore require is a person with demonstrable capacity to steady the ship and reawaken confidence and trust from the people. Our great Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a solid foundation despite distractions and his successor must consolidate on the giant strides he has achieved.



“I am pleased by your patriotism and passion for Nigeria and I believe this is the reason you put your lives on the road from far places to come here. We have a lot to learn in the area of sacrificing our comforts for the good of the nation from you.



“I have heard your message loud and clear. I am humbled by your appreciation of me. In all of my life, I have never discriminated on the basis of tribe or religion. In my companies, there are as many Muslims as there are Christians contributing to my growth and earning a good living.



“Like I told the Bishops last week, this call requires deep reflection, spiritual consultations in prayer, political interface with leaders and groups nationwide , guidance by my party, the All Progressives Congress, APC and mobilization of the entire country because the Middle-Belt alone cannot produce a President without the rest of the country.



“May I therefore humbly request that you give me time to reflect and consult. I shall communicate the outcome to you either way as soon as these processes are concluded,” he said.

Ayom who was given the title ‘Dan Nigeria’ by the Imams at the event said a good number of Muslims including Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and former Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Adamu among others, played a huge part in his rise to stardom.