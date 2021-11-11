Says Kogi is the safest state in Nigeria

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has reiterated his stance on fixing the security architecture of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Wednesday, governor Bello emphatically said he would replicate his performance in Kogi at the national level if he eventually becomes president come 2023.

The governor also claimed his state (Kogi) is the safest in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are calling on me, of course, because of my performance in Kogi. The State was largely divided against itself before I came onboard. Decayed in infrastructure, insecurity, and a lot of troubles. Today, reverse is the case.

“If what we have done in Kogi; by uniting the people, fighting insecurity and making Kogi the safest state in Nigeria today, ensuring there is equity, fairness and justice in Kogi. If that is required of me to replicate at the national level, I will be glad,” he said.

Bello, however, debunked news of his alleged plan to step down for the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu in the build-up of the 2023 presidential election.

“We’re yet to make our intention publicly known. So, I don’t where the news of stepping down for anybody (Bola Tinubu) arise. When we declare to run, we shall by the grace of God help to build on what Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) have started.”

He added; “Today, Nigeria is bedevilled with all those troubles and Kogi is rated the safest. So, security before any other thing. And if I’m called to fix that in this country, I won’t hesitate.”

When asked if president Buhari is informed about his presidential ambition, Bello answered abrutly ‘that is personal” adding that he only relate with the president on the basis of “development in Kogi”.

“I only relate with Mr. President on development in Kogi; how I’m uniting the people, fixing the security architecture, managing resources, securing our borders that share boundaries with nine states, and providing succour and safety for FCT. The president has really been very pleased and he encourages me to continue to do my best,” he said.

