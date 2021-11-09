.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has cautioned that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deliver a free, fair and credible governorship election in Anambra state will cast doubts on the capability of the commission to deliver a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

The group urged the INEC to be above board and fair in the conduct of the election in order to give Nigerians every reason to believe that their votes would count in 2023.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka in a statement Monday in Makurdi said the Anambra election would serve as a litmus test for INEC ahead of the coming elections and appealed to the commission not to dash the hopes of Nigerians.

According to him, “The Anambra election is a litmus test for INEC because if the commission fails to deliver an election that is adjudged to be free, fair and credible then the road to 2023 will be very rough.

“If Nigerians lose confidence in the commission, that alone will cast shadows on whatever they think they are doing to guarantee free and fair election in 2023.

“Our plea is that INEC must not dash our hopes, the journey to 2013 has started with Anambra and if for any reason majority of Nigerians get disenchanted with the conduct of that election we may have problems with our electoral system.

“So as the commission conducts the supplementary election to conclude the Anambra election on Tuesday, they must know that Nigerians and indeed the entire world is watching, if that process is skewed it may mark the beginning of public distrust for the commission before the 2023 general election and the implication will not be anything to be proud of.

“So far the commission to a large extent has done well and it must be carried to the end of the process to reassure Nigerians that our electoral system can be trusted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria