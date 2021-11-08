Bola Tinubu

Opens 45 campaign offices

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political group, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ABAT, in diaspora, has joined the movement and clamour for the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, to run for presidency in 2023.

Director-General of the group, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, declared the support for Tinubu, yesterday, at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Soluade, therefore, urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious to support Tinubu to succeeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 for the social, political and economic development of the country.

He said the group has ABAT campaign offices in various countries including: United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, India, China and Saudi Arabia among others.

According to him: “Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“We looked around for such personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made.”

Also speaking, the apex chairman of the ABAT Movement, Cardinal James Odunbamku, said “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job.

“As a bridge-builder with a great personality and mentality that recognises all and sundry, there cannot be a better replacement for President Buhari come 2023.

“The choice of Tinubú as the country’s next president was painstakingly taken, after taking several yardsticks into consideration.”

Odunbaku described Tinubu as a leader of leaders, a political colossus and an embodiment of progressive politics.

Also present at the meeting were: APC National Deputy Director, Youths and Students Council, Ambassador Seyi Bamigbade; Kaoli Olusanya, Oyin Danmale, Lateef Ibirogba, Elder Adaranijo, Kolade Alabi, Bolaji Ariyo, All Progressives Congress Chairman Lagos, Ojelabi and many other political stalwarts in Nigeria.