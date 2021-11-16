By Chinedu Adonu

Former chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has charged Igbo politicians wishing to vie for the office of the president to indicate interest now, pointing out that mere wish would not cede the office to them.

Nwoye who made this call during the inauguration of State executives of the Enugu State Chapter of South East Mandate, SEM, at APC state Secretariat in Enugu, said, “it is not enough for Ndigbo to sit down and claim that it is their turn to produce the president”.

He maintained that Nigeria president of Igbo extraction will not be built on a magical planet hence the need for Ndigbo to indicate interest and fight for it.

“We need Ndigbo to come out and indicate interest for the position of president of South-East extraction in 2023. They should present themselves and run for the president.

“You cannot be given president because you are saying it is our turn. President is not given but contested. I commend you people for making a demand for president of South-East extraction in 2023” he stated.

Nwoye, a former secretary of the forum of APC Chairmen in Nigeria, however, advised members of SEM to vote for a president of South-East extraction that knows them well to avoid wasting their time and resources.

He reminded them that some of the people who are benefiting from APC in Enugu State today were part of the people that wrote results against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011.

Nwoye however, noted that the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu was booed at Holy Ghost Arena, Enugu when he urged people to vote for Buhari.

“It’s unfortunate that some members of People Democratic Party, PDP, who are now in APC are the people enjoying while most foundation members of APC have been relegated to the background,” he said.

Earlier, the convener of SEM, Mrs Queen Nwankwo in a welcome address explained that SEM is a pressure group advocating for Nigeria president of South-East extraction in 2023.

She disclosed that the group’s mandate WA’s to deliver a credible and acceptable presidential candidate and other elective positions in 2023 general election.

She disclosed that they have already commenced mobilization of the grassroots with a view to actualising their objective.

She expressed happiness that direct primaries has been approved for the party, saying it will give card carrying members of the party opportunity to elect their choice and work against imposition.

Also speaking, the chairman of APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude said that they would use the grassroots to win future in the state.

He regretted that APC lost the November 6 Anambra State governorship election due to imposition of candidate.