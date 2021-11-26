By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential race, a Coalition for Arewa APC Support Group have thrown their weight behind the candidature of former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha to be the next president.

The group said it resolved to endorse him based on his antecedent as related to his numerous interventions and developmental projects spread across the country.

Leader of the Coalition, Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar Yusuf, while speaking during a one-day public lecture and endorsement of Okorocha, said the former Senator is the man for the job in 2023.

According to Yusuf, “Okorocha has done so many things that most of his companions have not done. He built 12 schools out of which 6 were located in the north. We are not only here to endorse him but to celebrate this quintessential Arewa friend that invested in her education like no other.

“It is, therefore, our sincere conviction and assessment of prominent politicians and notable personalities across Nigeria that Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha is the best man for the job of leading this country come 2023.

“Senator Okorocha has distinguished himself in the last four decades by contributing his quota towards socioeconomic and political development of Nigerians, especially the downtrodden in education, vocation, infrastructure and shelter.

“Where were they when he was doing all these? Who among his compatriots has done more to Nigeria like we have seen with Okorocha?,” Yusuf however stated.

